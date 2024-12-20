CM Punk And Roman Reigns Showdown Considered For WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE is heading into WrestleMania 41 season with intriguing plans, and fans may not have to wait long to see CM Punk and Roman Reigns face off in a blockbuster match.

According to WrestleVotes on a recent Backstage Pass Q&A, WWE is aiming to have Punk involved in a World Title match at WrestleMania 41. While speculation has surrounded Roman Reigns potentially facing The Rock or Solo Sikoa at the event, plans appear to be shifting. Reigns is currently set to face Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match on January 6th, during the Raw Netflix debut episode.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Punk vs. Reigns has been “heavily discussed” for WrestleMania. Sapp noted, “We’d heard a number of weeks ago that this wasn’t particularly the plan, but had been adjusted of late. We’re told that CM Punk had also hoped for the match.”

This represents a significant departure from earlier plans for both stars, as neither was initially set to work with The Rock. However, if The Rock signals his availability for WrestleMania, the card could see significant reshuffling.

Punk has previously referenced being told to “make Roman look strong” in WWE, a moment famously discussed during his interview on Colt Cabana’s podcast. Reports from last year suggested Reigns was “not keen” on Punk’s return to WWE, adding an extra layer of tension to a potential storyline.

Despite past differences, Punk recently teamed with Reigns and the OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames in what was described as a favor to Paul Heyman to battle the New Bloodline. Whether this dynamic sets the stage for a high-stakes clash at WrestleMania 41 remains to be seen, but the prospect is generating considerable buzz among fans.