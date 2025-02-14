CM Punk And Seth Rollins Set To Challenge GUNTHER Before WrestleMania

While Seth Rollins and CM Punk are expected to collide with Roman Reigns in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 41, both superstars will first have a shot at GUNTHER’s WWE World Heavyweight Title during WWE’s upcoming international tour.

As part of WWE’s European tour next month, the company announced via its German social media channels that GUNTHER will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match at two live events in Germany.

Meanwhile, CM Punk will challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship in Austria, marking a rematch from their December live event clash. This showdown is particularly significant as it will take place in GUNTHER’s home country.

Despite these high-profile live event matches, GUNTHER is already confirmed to defend the World Heavyweight Title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 in what will be one of the biggest tests of his championship reign.

As WWE prepares for its international tour, these non-televised matches give European fans exclusive championship action while adding further intrigue to the road to WrestleMania 41.

Stay tuned for updates on WWE’s international tour results and any potential title changes leading into WrestleMania.

🚨+++ Here we go! +++🚨 🇩🇪 World Heavyweight Champion @Gunther_AUT trifft in Dortmund & Hannover in einem Steel Cage Match auf @WWERollins! ⛓️ #WWELive Tickets 👉 https://t.co/fbpeNp77do pic.twitter.com/VFWcr7ZYsy — WWE Deutschland (@WWEDeutschland) February 14, 2025