CM Punk and Tony Khan Comment On Punk’s Signing With AEW

As previously noted, CM Punk made his AEW debut on the August 20th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage.

After the event, there was a media conference with Punk and AEW President Tony Khan talking about Punk’s singing with company:

Punk: “I don’t really know if you want to know how the sausage is made. One of the biggest appeals of AEW looks like they show up. Have a good time. You don’t want to know the terms of my contract. Just know that I’m here. It’s not a short-term thing and I’m here to help anyone that wants help.”

Khan: “We’re going to be doing this for a while. We’re excited. This isn’t a short-term thing or a part-time thing. This is full-time and we’re very excited.”

Punk continued:

“I’ll go ahead and spoil that I’ve been talking to Tony for probably a year and a half about this. Some girls are easy to get into bed. I am not. I need to do wined and dined. That’s not, ‘Oh I need more money and less dates’ and ‘oh I need this and I need that.’ It was literally just talking to Tony and getting to know him, and the more people that he employed that I knew, I’d ask them questions and they’d tell me things. I’ve been in the game for a few minutes, you know, so I’ve seen that. I think I traced it back to, especially since the downfall of ECW, every six months to a year, somebody pops up, ‘I have money, we’re gonna have TV and we’re going to use all the ECW guys.’ This is not a slight on Tony at all. It’s more of, it’s more of a slight at me being a paranoid, neurotic, anxiety-ridden, very careful person, and I wasn’t in a hurry. The pandemic kind of help that out, you know, and I knew I couldn’t debut if there’s no people in the building. So, I always say, timing is everything, and there were a lot of happy accidents along the way that made this possible.”