CM Punk Apologizes To Hangman Adam Page For His Comments Following AEW Collision

After Saturday’s AEW Collision, CM Punk took a shot at Hangman Adam Page, the latest in a series of disputes between Punk and The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, and Page).

As PWMania.com previously reported, Punk still wishes to meet with The Elite, but the group is uninterested. According to those close to The Elite, situations like this cause the EVPs to want to distance themselves.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the latest developments on Wrestling Observer Radio. According to those on Punk’s side, he texted Hangman Page an apology.

Alvarez: “And there have been a lot of different stories that have come out today. And everybody’s getting information from all sorts of places. And people are saying this; they deny that. And no one’s talking publicly. But I think there are a few things that, that we can confirm because they have been confirmed from both sides. And one of them is that the claim from the CM Punk side is that he apologized to Hangman Page, and other things were claimed as well. But I can say that he did, send a text message to Hangman Page apologizing for the promo on Saturday. So that is from both sides. That did happen. He did apologize to him via text message.”

Meltzer: “So, the story that I got from…. the story defending him was that it was an attempt to do a comedy line that backfired, and he realized it the minute he did it, that it had backfired. That was the line I watched, and it certainly seemed like he got mad at assigning the crowd, and that was his reaction to it. Then the line about the heart and soul, that was about the press release that came out with the announcement of the signing of the Young Bucks and Omega and Adam Page, where one of them said that…where the heart and soul of the company, and he reacted negatively to that promo.”

Alvarez: “There were claims that he said that he did not have Hangman removed or allowed to be in the building on Saturday. And many in the company believed that he did. However, I did hear from people that said that they would not be surprised if, in fact, because of what happened earlier with Ryan Nemeth, it was Management’s call or Tony Khan’s call not to have Hangman come to the building after what happened to Ryan Nemeth. And, I did talk to people who believed that that could be true, that Punk had nothing to do with it, and that that decision was made because of what had happened with Nemeth. And they just figured, let’s not have any more issues here. Hangman doesn’t need to be in the building for this. We’ll have them go elsewhere. So there, certain people believe that that is true. And, of course, other people don’t believe that, and they think that Punk was responsible for him not being there. But, Punk’s side claims that he was not responsible for Hangman not being in the building.”

Meltzer: “They’re claiming they had no idea that Hangman was even there. Yes, yes. That’s what they’re claiming. Yes. So there were many other things, and, others, as I said, are claiming something different. I guess everyone, is, is agreeing that he did get [Christopher] Daniels removed. Yes. And the story there is that if a [Ace] Steel can’t come, then Chris Daniels shouldn’t come. I have no idea. That logic doesn’t fit.”

