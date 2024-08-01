CM Punk Asked About The Photo Of Shane McMahon And Tony Khan

CM Punk was asked on the SI Media With Jimmy Traina podcast what he thought about the photo of Shane McMahon meeting with AEW President Tony Khan.

Punk’s response was “pass” but said the following when asked if Shane in AEW would surprise him:

“No. I don’t think so.”

Punk was also asked if AEW would air the All In 2023 backstage footage of his altercation with Jack Perry. Punk said, “It felt really ugly, but then I was like, showing that footage isn’t going to help them or hurt me, so whatever. Being a top draw in two different companies is pretty wild. Thanks, guys.”