CM Punk Believes WWE’s Backstage Culture Shift Has Improved The Product

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Inside The Ropes on a number of topics, including how he believes the changes in the company’s backstage culture have improved the on-screen product.

Punk said, “I just think you know the company has done, like, a complete 180, you know?. Like, the culture backstage is completely different now and it seems like people are less likely to walk on eggshells and a lot of people are just friendlier and enjoying themselves, you know?. I don’t feel like my guard needs to be up all the time; it’s different and I am enjoying it and I think that comes across on the screen, you know?.”