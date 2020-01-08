CM Punk Blasts The Miz On Twitter But Deletes Tweet

At the end of Tuesday night’s edition of WWE Backstage, The Miz commented on how he thought the episode was the best one yet. Miz then added that he was sorry he didn’t “change the culture” which was a reference to what CM Punk said during his WWE Backstage debut.

CM Punk responded with the following tweet that he deleted a short time later:

“Go suck a blood money covered dick in Saudi Arabia you f***ing dork.”

The video of The Miz’s comments was also removed from the WWE on FOX Twitter account but you can check out the mirrored video below: