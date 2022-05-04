CM Punk Calls Opponents Of Abortion Rights “Elite, Rich, White, Terrorist Religious Fascists”

United States Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft document written by Justice Samuel Alito suggesting that the Supreme Court will vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that made abortion legal nationwide.

CM Punk has been a vocal pro-choice supporter and an Instagram user sent a private message to Punk asking, “Are you going to cry little bitch?”

Here was Punk’s response via an Instagram story:

“A little bit, yeah. For my wife, my sisters, for mothers and women who are helplessly watching their rights over their own bodies stripped away by elite, rich, white, terrorist religious fascists. Being human means I cry when injustices masquerade as religious right. HER BODY, HER CHOICE.”

Punk responded to another person that said his comments were “embarrassing” by stating, “Unfollow me. We respect women here.”