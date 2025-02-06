CM Punk Calls Out John Cena For Skipping Qualification In Elimination Chamber

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen on Good Guy/Bad Guy about various topics, including 16-time World Champion John Cena’s inclusion in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match without even qualifying.

Punk said, “He’s John Cena, he can call his shot. He’s busy doing other stuff, but he is spending more time here giving back on his way out and if that lines up with what he wants to do, I would feel fortunate if he picked me to do anything with him. Promo segment. There is history there, there is a story to tell there, and selfishly, I just like being around John. I try to hang out with him as much as I could backstage at the Rumble just because I know this is fleeting, I’m not going to get the time to spend with him, so I tried to spend as much time as I possibly could with him. I’d be a liar if I told you I didn’t want to do anything with him. I’m crossing my fingers that we get to hook up on a PLE and have a match, at least on a big Raw on Netflix or something. It’s a big deal to me. If I win the Elimination Chamber, I main event WrestleMania. Even that is not a guarantee. I’m looking at the Chamber like, ‘Oh, Cena has a bye? He just gets to be in it?’ Okay, Mr. Budapest, I’m filming Matchbox Cars in Budapest. I’m gonna just disappear and I get a gift. I want to qualify for the Chamber so I could slap the shit out of John Cena. That might be my last opportunity to do so. Mania is obviously a big deal, I’m not putting that on backburner, but he’s already in it and he got a gift because he’s John Cena? I’ll qualify and come after him.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)