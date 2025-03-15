CM Punk Calls Out Roman Reigns Ahead Of SmackDown In Bologna

The feud between CM Punk and Roman Reigns continues to intensify as WrestleMania 41 approaches, with both stars trading shots over social media.

After Reigns made his return on the March 10th episode of WWE Raw, attacking Punk and Seth Rollins following their Steel Cage Match, Paul Heyman announced on WWE SmackDown that Reigns would appear live in Bologna on March 21st.

Punk quickly responded on social media, first posting an image of The Thing with the caption, “See you in Bologna, @romanreigns.” He followed up with an Instagram story video using a dog filter, where he directly called out Reigns.

In the video, Punk questioned whether Reigns would actually show up on Raw and emphasized that even though SmackDown wasn’t his usual show, he would be in Bologna to confront him in person. He ended the message with a bold warning to Reigns, saying, “See you soon.”