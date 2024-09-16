CM Punk Calls Out Wrestling Fans That Follow Wrestlers At Airports For A “Meet And Greet”

WWE stars face an increasing challenge while traveling from show to show. Some fans show up at airports and ask them to sign toys, shirts, and other merchandise.

While one or two things are fine, most incidents involve talent suspecting that these people are simply looking to make money by reselling them online because fans want multiple items signed. Rey Mysterio went viral after declining a fan’s request to help them profit from his autobiography.

The fan had several items, including Funko Pop dolls and trading cards. Rhea Ripley also experienced the same problem.

CM Punk used his Instagram story to remind fans not to follow wrestlers around the airport, whether for autographs or meet-and-greets.

Punk wrote, “Hey guys, Love y’all, but friendly reminder to respect privacy and boundaries. Airports are not a meet and greet. If I have to ask you to please stop following me multiple times you have crossed a line. Please stop this. Thank you. (And stop using your children as a shield or an excuse.)”

Punk and Drew McIntyre are expected to headline the Bad Blood PLE next month at Hell in a Cell.