CM Punk Calls The Beatles “Overrated” In Viral WWE Video

In a lighthearted video shared to Instagram, WWE personality Jackie Redmond posed a fun question to WWE Superstars: What’s something popular that you just don’t like? The responses were varied—but none sparked more reaction than CM Punk’s blunt take on one of the most iconic bands of all time.

“I don’t like The Beatles,” Punk stated, a sentiment that was quickly echoed by WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor, who added:

“I was shocked that I found someone else who doesn’t like The Beatles.”

Never one to mince words, Punk doubled down on his opinion, offering a scathing critique of the legendary 1960s rock group:

“100% overrated. Phony boy band that was manufactured and went through shitty phases. ‘We’re hippies now. We’re psychedelic now.’ F*ck you, Sgt. Pepper.”

The comment, while tongue-in-cheek, has already made waves among fans, with some defending the legacy of The Beatles while others applauded Punk’s candid honesty.

As with most things Punk says, it’s bound to stir debate—and that’s exactly why fans continue to hang on his every word, even when it’s not about wrestling.