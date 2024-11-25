CM Punk Comments On 1-Year Anniversary Of His Surprise WWE Return

It’s been one year since “The Best in the World” shocked the world.

One year later, CM Punk looks back at the one-year anniversary of this day, November 25, last year, when he turned up at the conclusion of the WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Punk wrote the following via IG today:

“Happy one year anniversary of my return to WWE. Thank you to all the fans for waiting, chanting my name for years, and carrying me on this journey. Thank you to my family and friends backstage for the warmth and continued support. Thank you Paul, Nick, and Bruce for the trust and making it all happen. Love you all! We are just getting started!”