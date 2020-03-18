CM Punk Comments On A Possible Return To The Ring

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During an appearance on the Swing & Mrs. podcast, CM Punk was asked about a potential return to the ring and here was his response courtesy of Fightful.com:

“The answer changes. It’s a very fluid answer. Currently, if the business was right and I had somebody that motivated me across the ring from me, I think, might be able to get it done. Nobody has dangled the correct carrot.”

“As far as people that I’ve worked with before, if there was a clean slate, if the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan, I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea. For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea. There’s a lot of moving parts. I’m busy doing other stuff and nobody has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen, it’s up to the people who actually run the company.”

Punk also commented on his tweet about Wrestlemania moving to the Performance Center and you can check out the video clips below:

