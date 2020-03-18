CM Punk Comments On A Possible Return To The Ring

During an appearance on the Swing & Mrs. podcast, CM Punk was asked about a potential return to the ring and here was his response courtesy of Fightful.com:

“The answer changes. It’s a very fluid answer. Currently, if the business was right and I had somebody that motivated me across the ring from me, I think, might be able to get it done. Nobody has dangled the correct carrot.”

“As far as people that I’ve worked with before, if there was a clean slate, if the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan, I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea. For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea. There’s a lot of moving parts. I’m busy doing other stuff and nobody has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen, it’s up to the people who actually run the company.”

Punk also commented on his tweet about Wrestlemania moving to the Performance Center and you can check out the video clips below:

Well that’s one way to make sure Roman finally gets not booed and nobody chants for meeeeeeee. — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

I’m not the one texting begging for a match with me at mania. 👀 — player/coach (@CMPunk) March 16, 2020

CM Punk when asked what it would take to get him back in the ring mentions that (in part) it would have to do with potential opponents, names Daniel Bryan, Cena, Mysterio and Will Ospreay as people he'd be interested to work with (via @SwingsAndMrs) pic.twitter.com/coaAJzs32U — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 17, 2020