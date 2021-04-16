CM Punk Comments On AJ Lee & His Movies, No Longer Watching Wrestling, & More

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently spoke with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to promote the “Jakob’s Wife” horror movie that was just released theatrically and digitally today. Punk was asked if his wife AJ Lee watches his movies with him. Punk noted that AJ is as supportive as they come when it comes to watching his movies with him, even though she’s not a big fan of the horror genre.

“She’s not a horror movie fan, so she’ll watch it because I’m in it, but she’s not a fan of blood and gore and being scared at all,” Punk said. “She’s the kind of person that will watch this film and have nightmares, so I’ll probably have to make her pancakes the next day.”

Punk has always kept his new projects close to the vest and tried to keep potential projects from leaking out, in part because his social media stance hasn’t changed for the most part over the years. Punk was asked about keeping these projects, like the “Jakob’s Wife” movie and the “Heels” show for Starz, close to the vest, and explained that he has a small circle of people who know what he’s doing at all times. He also said he feels like everybody overshares in the social media era, but he makes a conscious decision to do the exact opposite.

“Not only do I feel people overshare and that people can jinx stuff, I especially feel that in TV and movie land when stuff is finally coming out, I’ve already moved on to the next one, two, three, four projects,” Punk said. “You’re always working on something next and you kind of get your flowers… Jakob’s Wife is coming out Friday and now I get to talk about it and do it. We filmed that a year ago, that’s how these things work.”

Punk continued, noting that he’s already filmed multiple projects since filming the “Jakob’s Wife” movie a year ago, and that not prematurely spoiling anything could be because of his old pro wrestling mentality.

“I don’t want to be like, ‘Hey, guys, I’m doing something cool!’ and that something could be getting my car out of the impound,” Punk joked. “I don’t know, that could be a wrestling thing. I feel like a lot of wrestlers are always doing that and I just don’t want to be that guy. I’d much rather hit you over the head one day with two big projects like Jakob’s Wife and Heels. I feel like that’s a smarter, savvy business way to handle things.”

Punk has stated during Q&A sessions on Twitter that he is not watching pro wrestling these days. He noted in in this new interview that he only watched WWE TV in the last few years to prepare for the now-nixed WWE Backstage show. He did watch AJ’s last run with WWE before she left in 2015.

“I watched my wife’s stuff the year after I was already gone when she was wrapping up,” he said. “But I watched WWE television for the first time in six, seven years to be able to formulate an opinion for Backstage.”

Punk continued and said not only is he not watching the product these days, he’s not keeping in regular contact with anyone from the business, besides Renee Paquette (Renee Young).

“I do not [currently watch wrestling],” Punk said. “Whatever I know, I know strictly off of social media just because it’s huge on social media. If someone does something relatively newsworthy, it’s in the feed, so I’ll keep up with it that way. I talk to Renee, is she in the business? I don’t even know anymore.”