CM Punk Comments On AJ Lee Joining Women Of Wrestling, His Return To Wrestling

To promote his match against Daniel Garcia on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, CM Punk did an interview with Sports Illustrated where he spoke about a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

The storyline of his return to pro wrestling:

“Ray Bourque, that’s exactly who I am. You’re going to have to Google that if you’re not a hockey person, but that’s exactly who I am. I’m the f—— old guy on the team, and I’m there to score goals, block shots and do whatever the f— I can to help the team win. I’m there in those in-between moments in the locker room to help people along. That’s my role backstage. To me, that’s the story I want to tell on the screen. I see some of the comments like, ‘CM Punk’s not in the story line.’ Yes, I am. The story is I’ve been gone for seven years and I came back. I’m starting at the bottom and making my way to the top. That’s the story.”

His wife, AJ Lee, joining WOW as an executive producer and color commentator:

“I’m very excited for her,” Punk says. “She’s doing what she wants to do. She’s going to get to write and use her voice to do something that she maybe thought she wouldn’t get the chance to do again. It’s no bumps, and it’s a chance to help foster and grow the next generation of females in wrestling. That’s a perfect, perfect spot for her.”