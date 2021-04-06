CM Punk Comments On Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Appearance

In an interview with TMZ.com, CM Punk discussed AEW star Chris Jericho appearing on an episode of Broken Skull Sessions:

“I think it’s interesting for sure, obviously, I understand the buzz. Maybe I’ll give it a shot and watch it, but it feels like it’s going to be softball questions. I don’t if they’re going to ask Jericho all the tough questions and nor do I think that they possibly should. It’s an interesting situation and it’ll probably be a feel good interview where they talk about Jericho’s past at WWE. I’m sure they’ll mention AEW, but they won’t get into the hard questions that I think people are interested in.”

“Honestly, my knee-jerk reaction and opinion is that I think it shows Vince McMahon isn’t afraid of AEW at all. If he was, he wouldn’t allow that to happen. Anytime anybody is talking about you, it is good. There will be people that don’t know AEW exists who will watch it and say, ‘cool, I didn’t know that, I just thought Jericho was retired.’ There is also something to be said about keeping your guys special and the only place you can see this superstar is on my television show. It’s a new age and both companies need all the eyeballs they can get at the moment, so kudos to everybody involved.”

The episode premieres this Sunday on the Peacock/WWE Network.

