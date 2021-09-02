CM Punk Comments On Daniel Bryan Possibly Joining AEW

CM Punk recently spoke with The New York Post and had the following to say about Daniel Bryan possibly joining AEW and what AEW adding he & Bryan to the roster would mean-

“That’s somebody that I look at and I go, man wrestling him was always fun. It was never a headache and God I would like to do that again. I would like to do that again soon. It’s a big deal. The guy was in the WrestleMania main event. He’s freshly removed from television. He’s a big deal. He’s a very, very big deal and I think that signals to pro wrestling fans that this is the place to be. This is what I want to watch.”

Bryan is rumored to make his AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out PPV.