CM Punk Comments On His “Cult of Personality” Theme Music, Liv Morgan Video

– Living Colour, the band who sings “Cult of Personality” took to Twitter to reveal that it was nine years ago that CM Punk came out to their song during Monday night RAW. They said, “9 yrs ago @CMPunk came out to Cult Of Personality on Monday Night Raw July 25th – we continue to send love n light to CM Punk and the legions of @WWE fans around the world.”

Punk replied with the following, “Was my little league team song in 89. Used it in @ringofhonor in 05. In 11 I gave em no choice. Even rocked it in @ufc. It’s been a crazy life, thanks for helping with the soundtrack!!!”

