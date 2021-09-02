CM Punk Comments On If He Considered Making A Return To WWE

During an appearance on The Angi Taylor Show, CM punk commented on if he considered making a return to WWE:

“I don’t think I considered it. Three years ago, five years ago I don’t think AEW even existed. I don’t think going back to WWE was ever really, logically, on the table.”

“I understand life’s tough and not everybody can do it, but I’m just somebody that will just never compromise myself. And I say the place I used to work, because I don’t feel it’s specifically necessary to mention them when I don’t have to. I am full of anxiety and stress doing press for AEW right now that I’m inadvertently going to say a whole bunch of stupid stuff. People are going to break it down and use out of context quotes for clickbait. But the reality is you can’t talk to me, coming back after seven years, without bring up the place I used to work. I’m just trying to do my best to not sling mud so to speak, because everything I say about them is 100% the truth. I just want to focus on and highlight the positives of the new place I work, AEW. I’m trying here, I’m trying.”