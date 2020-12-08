CM Punk Comments On Possibly Working For WWE or AEW

During an appearance on Renee Young’s Oral Sessions podcast, CM Punk commented on what it would take for him to return to wrestling:

“Without wanting to insult anybody on either side of the fence, any WWE talent or AEW talent, it would take above all an interesting scenario. A story that would be fun to tell. Also, just the stupidest amount of money. But they could save themselves a whole lot of money if they just presented… a fun storyline. Now, what that is, I don’t know. I’m a pretty picky guy, especially at this point.”

“I think there’s more interesting people on the AEW side of things for me to wrestle, but that’s just because I’ve never wrestled them before – Young Bucks, Kenny Omega. Talking about your husband, I look at that and I go, ‘Well I wrestled him already.’ So, it’s just less interesting than something new.”

“On the WWE side of things, I don’t know that there’s anybody there currently that I haven’t wrestled that I would be interested in wrestling.”

Punk later commented more on WWE:

“I feel like a s**tbag even saying that s**t ton of money thing, but… on the WWE side of things, let’s be honest, there’s baggage, right? There’s stuff that’s gotta be worked through. So I don’t know how you get there. I don’t. I really don’t.”

