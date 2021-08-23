CM Punk Comments On The Fan That Was Crying During AEW Rampage

As PWMania.com previously reported, the fan that was crying during CM Punk’s entrance on the August 20th 2021 edition of AEW Rampage garnered a lot of reactions online.

During an interview with Kap and J. Hood of ESPN in Chicago, CM Punk commented on the fan:

“I’m a Chicago sports guy. I cried when the Cubs won the World Series, I cried when the Blackhawks won the (Stanley) Cup, the times I was alive when they won the Cup, not back in the 60s. It means a lot and it means a lot because I’m so attached to Chicago and sports, especially. I understand. Anyone making fun of that dude, you’re making fun of me too. There is nothing wrong with being emotional at sporting events or anything you like. I’ll cry at a Marvel movie.”

Punk also commented on the overall experience:

“That might have been the greatest moment, the greatest night of my career… Just the entire night couldn’t have gone more perfect. The way we set it up as the worst kept secret, man, selling out the United Center on the rumor that I was going to be there, never announced, never advertised. It shows the connection to the fanbase that AEW has, that they get it. They want to be involved, they want to be entertained, they want to go to shows and have a good time. So we didn’t feel the need to beat them over the head to get a TV rating. And don’t get me wrong, I know executives at TNT love their ratings, but to me pro wrestling has always been about moments and getting people to feel something. It was the perfect storm, the perfect night.”