CM Punk Comments On The WWE Product After Talent Cuts

CM Punk called WWE trash today in a Twitter exchange with Bloody Disgusting editor John Squires after WWE announced the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Murphy, Lana, Ruby Riott, & Santana Garrett.

Squires wrote about the releases and said-

“One thing that has consistently bummed me out about WWE in recent years is that there’s been a *wealth* of incredible talent in that company, but they rarely seem to really know what to do with any of it. This latest wave of releases is a truly stunning reflection of that issue.”

Punk responded and compared WWE to a blockbuster movie written for one, which is a reference to Vince McMahon. Punk wrote-

“It’s like a movie with a blockbuster budget and cast, but if it’s written by creatively bankrupt nincompoops specifically for an audience of one, in a language nobody understands anymore, it’s…..trash. But people watch it because they like movies. [woman shrugging emoji]”

Here is the full tweet exchange-