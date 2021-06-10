CM Punk Comments On What Was Positive About His Wrestling Career

During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, CM Punk talked about his career in the wrestling business:

“[The business] paid me a lot of money and I met my wife because of my job. Those are the two big takeaways, they did try to take a lot of my money but they were very unsuccessful in that. I think I’ve always been a big believer, and Dave Batista is the same way, calls himself the dream chaser. I just figured it out at an early age, probably because my parents forced me to go to church and stuff and immediately started to realize a lot of stuff was just bullsh*t and life is short.

“You need to figure out what you love and just try to do that for a living. I was floored when somebody paid me, the first time I ever made money wrestling, I was like well f*ck, I don’t have to have a real job ever again. I was all in. It let me follow my dreams. I’ve been everywhere twice because of wrestling. I met my wife, all the fans bought my house, so I appreciate that.”