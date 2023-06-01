CM Punk Confirmed For AEW Collision Premiere On 6/17 In Chicago

It’s official.

“The Best in the World” is coming back.

As advertised, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan appeared on this week’s post-Double Or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and made his “important announcement” regarding the series premiere of AEW Collision.

Khan appeared on-camera during the broadcast and confirmed that CM Punk will be making his return at the series premiere episode of the new weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time show, which will emanate from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois at the United Center on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

