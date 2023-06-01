CM Punk Confirmed For AEW Collision Premiere On 6/17 In Chicago

It’s official.

“The Best in the World” is coming back.

As advertised, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan appeared on this week’s post-Double Or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and made his “important announcement” regarding the series premiere of AEW Collision.

Khan appeared on-camera during the broadcast and confirmed that CM Punk will be making his return at the series premiere episode of the new weekly two-hour Saturday night prime time show, which will emanate from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois at the United Center on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 6/17 for live AEW Collision results coverage from Chicago, Ill.

