CM Punk Confirmed for C2E2, Former WCW Star Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Sasha Banks will be making an appearance at the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Illinois, next month, as PWMania.com previously reported.

The AEW World Champion CM Punk and Danhausen will be present at the same event to sign autographs and pose for pictures at the ProWrestlingTees booth, it has now been revealed. The signings will occur from August 6 through 8.

Former WCW and ECW wrestler Scotty “Riggs” Anton was backstage at Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings, according to a report from PWInsider.