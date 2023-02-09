CM Punk Could Be Available for AEW Soon if the Company Want Him Back

Since the backstage altercation with The Elite following the All Out PPV event, CM Punk has been missing from AEW programming. Except for Ace Steel, everyone involved was suspended or fired.

Punk is also out due to an injury that required surgery, as he tore his triceps during the main event of All Out against Jon Moxley.

Dave Meltzer was on Wrestling Observer Radio talking about how AEW needs a top babyface to feud with World Champion MJF.

Meltzer mentioned fans who believed Punk could be in that position. Meltzer only mentioned the typical recovery timetable for his type of injury and stated that if the two parties can work something out, he will be available.

Meltzer said, “But they are lacking in that babyface position, something fierce. They had a shot with MJF, obviously, they did the double-cross on that. MJF was great as a heel tonight, but they don’t have the guy. That’s one of the reasons….Punk’s not gonna be the guy either. I know some people might say, ‘Well, Punk’s coming back.’ Punk may come back. He will be available to come back if they want to use him in a couple of months. It’s not like it’s so far in the future. Of course, if they were to bring Punk back, that opens up a lot of other issues that we can talk about another day. That’s the weakness. There’s no easy answer to this. It’s not like you can snap your fingers and create a babyface.”

It’s unclear what Punk’s wrestling future holds. The most recent update on Punk came last month, when it was reported that the CM Punk camp believes AEW President Tony Khan has put Punk on ice for the time being.



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)