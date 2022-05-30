CM Punk Cuts Promo After AEW Double Or Nothing Went Off-Air, Video Footage

As PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk is the new AEW World Champion. He defeated “Hangman” Adam Page at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas. Punk reversed a Buckshot Lariat into a GTS for the win. After the show was over, Punk cut a promo to the live crowd.

Punk thanked the fans for coming out and supporting the company after the show. Before beginning his victory speech inside the ring, the newly crowned AEW World Champion was joined by ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR.

Punk thanked the whole AEW locker room, saying he wouldn’t have joined the company in the first place if it weren’t for them. He also expressed gratitude to the fans for helping him and FTR become the top performers in the world.

He thanked his wife, former WWE star AJ Lee. Punk said that his wife has always been a strong supporter of his career. After Double or Nothing came to a close, the crowd gave the performers a standing ovation.

You can watch footage from Punk’s post-match speech below. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.