CM Punk & Darby Allin To Discuss All Out Match On AEW Rampage

AEW has announced that CM Punk & Darby Allin will be on tonight’s Rampage episode to give comments on their upcoming singles match at All Out. This should be a video segment because they did not appear at Wednesday’s Rampage tapings in Milwaukee.

Here is the updated Rampage line up for tonight-

* CM Punk and Darby Allin will give thoughts on their All Out match

* Tony Schiavone interviews TNT Champion Miro

* Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express in the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Titles Eliminator Tournament

* The Bunny vs. Tay Conti

* Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Frankie Kazarian vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Brandon Cutler