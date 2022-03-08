CM Punk Deletes Tweet About His Entrance At AEW Revolution PPV

As seen at the 2022 AEW Revolution PPV, CM Punk made his entrance with his old Ring of Honor theme song and ring attire.

Punk responded to a comment from F4WOnline.com’s Paul Fontaine about the entrance:

Fontaine: “What am I missing with this Punk entrance? #AEWRevolution”

Punk: “A deep understanding of story telling. A brain.”

Fontaine: “I understand the story. I had never seen that part of your ROH career. Now that it’s been explained to me, it’s really awesome for those people that did. This whole storyline has been my favourite feud I’ve seen in over 2 decades and I’ve said that many times.”

Punk ended up deleting the tweet.