CM Punk Discusses Asking Steve Austin To Give Him The Stunner (Video)

Inside the Ropes released this clip of CM Punk talking with Mike Johnson about the time that he asked Steve Austin to give him and some other heels stunners at a Raw event several years ago. You can check it out here:

“I remember 2010, maybe, I remember being in, I think, San Diego, and Austin was in San Diego, and he was just strictly there, and I can’t remember why he was there, and I just remember looking at him and being like, ‘You know what, fuck it.’ And I walked up to him and I go, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ And he was like, ‘What do you mean?’ And I was like, ‘Well, you’re here,’ I go, ‘I gotta work a dark match after this,’ I go, ‘Do you mind coming out and giving me a Stunner? How else are we going to send these people home, you know what I mean?’ He was like, ‘Goddamn, yeah, alright kid.’ And you know, here’s the guy, he literally was like, ‘I been back here I don’t know how many times and ain’t nobody ever asked me that before.’ And I was like, ‘Well why the fuck hasn’t anybody asked this guy,’ because I was like, I’m out the door, I might as well be able to say I took a Stunner.”