CM Punk Discusses Possibly Leading A Faction In WWE

Top WWE star CM Punk recently spoke with Ringside Collectibles at the San Diego Comic-Con on a number of topics including possibly leading a faction in the company.

Punk said, “I’m not going to say no because you never say never. I don’t see it happening in the foreseeable future, but you never know what’s gonna happen. That’s the cool thing about where we’re at as a company right now. Creatively speaking, this is the most fruitful, creative locker room that I think I’ve ever been in. Ideas aren’t ignored and shot down, and people are eager to share ideas. So somebody someday could have a brilliant idea that’s something that I have blinders on and can’t see, and I would be receptive to any of the ideas as long as they’re good.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

