CM Punk Discusses WWE Press Conferences And Why They Are A Shoot

CM Punk recently appeared on Good Guy/Bad Guy with Daniel Cormier & Chael Sonnen, where he discussed various topics, including Jey Uso’s 2025 Royal Rumble victory and the process behind WWE’s post-PLE press conferences.

On Jey Uso winning the Royal Rumble:

“I think Jey winning is fantastic. When you have somebody in there like John Cena that everyone is going to immediately assume, “LOL Cena is going to win.’ Earlier in the night, Charlotte [Flair] wins the women’s Royal Rumble. When there are 30 people in the Rumble, male or female, that is 30 fanbases, at least 29 fanbases, that are going to converge and hate whoever wins the Rumble.”

On whether the press conferences are in kayfabe:

“I think in the press conferences, you’re just sitting out there in real-time fielding and asking and answering questions. So yeah, it’s a shoot because there’s nobody telling you what to say. There’s no writer. You don’t got a script. Somebody asks, and you answer.”