CM Punk Doesn’t Expect A New Attitude Era For WWE On Netflix

Will the WWE Raw move to Netflix spawn the rebirth of the Attitude Era in WWE?

CM Punk doesn’t expect this.

During a recent interview, “The Best in the World” said he doesn’t expect much explicit content changes for WWE Raw when the show moves to Netflix in January.

“From the product? I don’t think you’re going to see much difference than what it is now,” Punk said. “We’re pushing boundaries a little bit here and there. I just kind of want to temper people’s expectations because I think there is a section of the fanbase like, ‘Oh, they’re going to Netflix. There is going to be full frontal (nudity) and swearing.’ That is absolutely not the case. I think we’ve learned from the Attitude Era that you can only do that for so long before you try to outdo yourself every week and then it just becomes bad television.”

He added, “Every one and again you can push the envelope. I think what you’re going to see in difference of what the product is now is, I think there are still going to be commercials on Netflix, I’m not 100% about that, but we might be able to fudge it to where it’s not during matches. You’re going to see maybe some play with the format of the show. I’m not 100% sure on all that. Content-wise, I don’t think you’re going to see, as much as Rhea Ripley wants to come out there and talk like an Aussie and drop a C-word here and there, I don’t think you’re going to see that.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.