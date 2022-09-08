CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months

CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported.

During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:

“He may have already undergone surgery, but either way he’s undergoing surgery, and it was not confirmed to me it was a torn tricep, but it was confirmed to me that it’s surgery for a torn muscle in the arm, so it’s triceps/biceps, maybe pec, but probably triceps. And that’s usually about an eight-month recovery period. So he was gonna be stripped of the title either way, so that move was pretty easy to do.”

“Punk’s out for eight months, or whatever it’s going to be, six months/eight months, whatever. If he’s not let go, and a lot of people don’t want him back.”

