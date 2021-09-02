CM Punk Gets Physical On AEW Television For The First Time

On the September 1st 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk was attacked by 2.0 and Daniel Garcia during a promo. Darby Allin and Sting ended up making the save. All three including Punk hit their finishers and there was a stare down between Punk and Allin.

Sting got on the mic and put over the Punk vs. Allin match at Sunday’s All Out PPV. Sting said he would be staying in the backstage area during the match.