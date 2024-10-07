CM Punk Gifts Original Friendship Bracelet Maker His Own Hand-Made Bracelet

Top WWE star CM Punk previously wore a friendship bracelet made by Victoria, which had his wife AJ Lee and dog Larry’s names on it. That bracelet became a prominent part of Punk’s feud with Drew McIntyre.
Punk took to his Instagram account this past week and revealed he was making his own bracelet for the fan and giving it to her at WWE Bad Blood. Victoria met Punk at last Saturday’s PLE in Atlanta and he gave her the bracelet.
You can check out the posts below.
WTF WTF WTF WTF WTFFSKFNDKWKD https://t.co/brqO6b6JM7 pic.twitter.com/GT0c9IEkV1
— victoria (@victoriaaze_) October 5, 2024
THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/SnBqSnu6lM
— victoria (@victoriaaze_) October 5, 2024
just got home from atlanta thank you so so so so so much @WWE @CMPunk these last 24 hours have been a dream my heart is so full pic.twitter.com/hcz0xOhKBK
— victoria (@victoriaaze_) October 6, 2024