CM Punk Gifts Original Friendship Bracelet Maker His Own Hand-Made Bracelet

Top WWE star CM Punk previously wore a friendship bracelet made by Victoria, which had his wife AJ Lee and dog Larry’s names on it. That bracelet became a prominent part of Punk’s feud with Drew McIntyre.

Punk took to his Instagram account this past week and revealed he was making his own bracelet for the fan and giving it to her at WWE Bad Blood. Victoria met Punk at last Saturday’s PLE in Atlanta and he gave her the bracelet.

You can check out the posts below.