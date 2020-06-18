CM Punk Gives His Thoughts On Edge vs. Randy Orton

During the latest edition of WWE Backstage, CM Punk gave his thoughts on the Edge vs. Randy Orton match at WWE Backlash:

“I think if you’re Randy and Edge you just ignore that. You can’t live up to that, it’s too subjective of a label. Greatest match of all-time,’ what’s the ‘Greatest Single of All-Time’? Music-wise. What’s the ‘Greatest Band of All-Time’? What’s the ‘Greatest car of All-Time’? It’s too subjective. Everybody’s gonna have a different opinion, but I think that’s what makes wrestling great. You can talk about all these different wrestlers from all these different regions from all over the world who wrestle different styles and sometimes in the ring you get magic.”

“I think they had a great match. Was it the greatest match of all-time? I’ve seen better Randy Orton matches. I’ve seen better Edge matches.”

“To put that on the marquee, and get people to watch. I kind of feel like it was a lot of unnecessary pressure, especially on Edge, coming back after almost a decade of not wrestling. They did a great job of compartmentalizing that, and almost ignoring it, just going out there and delivering.”