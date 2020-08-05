CM Punk Gives His Thoughts On RAW Underground

During the Summerslam 1992 watch party, CM Punk gave his thoughts on the RAW Underground segments:

“I absolutely loved it. I want to see Nia Jax in there. They should get more women in there. Let us see some bodies getting broken. The idea that Shane McMahon and all these people would be in the Performance Center for the whole three hours and they cut into what they’re doing in various segments is pretty cool. Three hours of no holds barred fights and strippers, that’s all I want to see.”

CM Punk also had an exchange with Booker T about the segment:

Booker T: “As soon as I saw the preview – a shoot-fighting concept and all, bringing the noise – the first person I thought of was CM Punk. I know the money has to be right, but maybe this thing will lure Punk back to WWE.”

CM Punk: “You want me to get that first MMA win, right?”

