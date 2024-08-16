CM Punk Gives NFL Star A WWE Legacy Title At NYC Fanatics Fest

CM Punk is having a blast at Fanatics Fest NYC.

At the special event today, “The Best the World” was among those on-hand from WWE.

During his appearance, the WWE mega-star presented NFL great Rob Gronkowski with a New England Patriots WWE Legacy Championship belt.

A former teammate of Gronkowski, Tom Brady, also appeared at Fanatics Fest NYC, and made his entrance to Hulk Hogan’s “Real American” entrance tune.

Check out video footage of CM Punk with Rob Gronkowski at Fanatics Fest NYC below.