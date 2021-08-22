CM Punk Has Already Set A New Record Since His Debut With AEW

The official Twitter account for ProWrestlingTees.com stated that CM Punk’s new AEW t-shirt has set a record for the most amount of shirts sold in a 24-hour period. As previously noted, the AEWShop.com website crashed for a period of time after Punk’s debut on Rampage.

In addition to that, preliminary data has shown that CM Punk’s debut led to a notable spike in Rampage viewership. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that in the Chicago market, the show did a 1.6 rating in the key 18-49 demo during the first half hour of the show. For the top 10 markets in the United States, Rampage was said to be up 57 percent in homes from the first week and 50 percent in the key 18-49 demo. The official viewership numbers for Rampage are expected to be published on Monday.