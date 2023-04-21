CM Punk Hasn’t Apologized To The Young Bucks And Has Been Told To Stay Away From Them

The anticipated date for CM Punk’s AEW comeback has been moved up from the original expected timeframe.

The ability of the roster and Punk to coexist is crucial to his return. The plan is for Punk to serve as the main attraction of the upcoming Saturday program, AEW Collison, which will premiere this summer.

AEW President Tony Khan, Punk, Chris Jericho, and others are scheduled to attend a meeting soon. The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks), who just so happened to be the ones who got into the backstage fight with Punk at All Out last year, are oddly enough one of the notable names missing from the reported meeting.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been no resolution to the problems Punk and other members of the roster have had because of his actions at All Out, including the altercation and outburst at the press conference following the event. The Young Bucks haven’t received an apology from Punk, but there’s a good reason for that.

Meltzer wrote, “As of the weekend there was no resolution to the situation and there are many situations and things involved. Since I’ve been asked about this a lot, Punk has not apologized or attempted to make any direct amends to the Young Bucks, although those close to him said that’s because he’s been told not to have any contact with them and without any contact he couldn’t.”

According to the report, no one has stated that Punk would apologize if he could or that he would not do so as there are those who believe that everyone should make amends, which many have suggested is “at least an attempt at a way.”