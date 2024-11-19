CM Punk Hints At AJ Lee’s Wrestling Comeback And Talks AEW Regrets

CM Punk was asked during an interview with Peter Rosenberg at ComplexCon whether there was somebody in AEW with whom he wished he could have told a story with.

Punk said, “No. I feel like I wasted some matches on some people, for sure. That is what it is. Some people understand the business and some people don’t. I think everybody here understands the business.”

Punk was also asked about Lee’s potential in-ring return.

“She 100% supersedes me. That’s the fun thing about wrestling fans. They look for stuff that necessarily isn’t there. That’s kind of the fun of it. Everyone is talking about, ‘Who is going to main event WrestleMania?’ ‘Who is going to enter the Royal Rumble?’ ‘Who is going to comeback?’ They are always looking around this time of year for big returns. I had mine last year, I think hers would be bigger than mine, but again, I’m kinda hands off on the deal.”

When questioned if Lee wanted to return more now that he’s back at the company than when he went to AEW.

“Yeah, I would say it definitely did. It’s more of a workload thing for her. She is very busy. I’m not trying to not talk about it, but I’m also trying to temper people’s expectations. If she wraps up some stuff that she’s working on and she has the time and she feels like dipping her toe back in or jumping back in the pool, she’ll let us know.”

Punk continued, “Her and I are similar in the regard that we’re out of time. You could pluck us both off from where we started and put us in any kind of era. I definitely think she would thrive here. She thrived back then when the focus wasn’t women, and now, this past week, every single television show we had opened with a women’s match and main evented with a women’s match. You can’t tell me she wouldn’t fit in there.”