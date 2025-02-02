CM Punk Hints At Cashing In Favor From Paul Heyman

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with Jackie Redmond about several topics, including the favor WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman owes him and how he might cash in on it soon.

Punk said, “No. I never know when I’m actually going to need to cash it in. We’re friends, me and Paul. Between the two of us, we probably owe each other a lot of favors. I don’t know. I think everyone is maybe building it up a little bit too much. You never know. I might have to one day say, ‘Hey Paul, can you pick me up on your way to Raw?’ That might wind up being the favor. That’s going to be super disappointing for everybody. You never know. The sneaking suspicion is everyone thinks it’s somehow connected to somebody else that Paul is close with. We’ll find out.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)