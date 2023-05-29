CM Punk Hypes AEW Collision Premiere After Double Or Nothing PPV

CM Punk’s return to television for AEW Collision was seemingly made abundantly clear on Instagram on Sunday night, if it wasn’t already pretty obvious that he would do so.

Punk shared the AEW Collision poster on his Instagram page. This one, however, included photoshopped images of his friend Danhausen and included the hashtags Miro, Powerhouse Hobbs, Malakai Black, Julia Hart, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler. All of those stars are expected to appear frequently on the program.

For the first Collision, tickets have sold well, but much slowler than they did for the first time AEW visited the United Center for Punk’s debut with the company. The show is now being hyped by Punk, which could increase ticket sales, which appears to be the intended outcome.

The first episode of AEW Collision will air live on TNT on most Saturdays beginning on June 17th.

You can check out Punk’s post below: