CM Punk: “If Anybody Messes With My Dog, I Hurt Them”

Top WWE star CM Punk spoke with the company immediatly following Bash In Berlin on a number of topics, including how he will hurt anyone that messes with his dog Larry.

Punk said, “It feels good. A big deal has been made out of this, but it was really about the disrespect to my dog and my wife. I plan on going home and giving my dog and my wife a big hug and a kiss, maybe not in that order, but probably in that order, and move on to bigger and better things. [AJ] told me, anytime it involves Larry, she tells me to ‘make sure you hurt them.’ Just like in the past, if anybody messes with my dog, I hurt them. I think I hurt Drew and I can hopefully move on. I have gold on my mind. It means a lot to me. I look at the miles ahead not the miles behind and I still have a lot of work to do. Coming back eight months ago, getting put on the shelf for six of those months and finally coming back and getting my confidence back and getting the W is gonna go a long way. So, I’m excited for Monday Night RAW in Denver and I’m excited for the future. Coming here to Germany and wrestling in front of the people in Berlin was a dream come true that I never thought I’d never experience again. It feels special every time and it feels more special today because I’m just a hell of a lot more grateful about it. I certainly don’t take it for granted anymore.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.