CM Punk: “I’m Not Quitting WWE Because Twitter Says It’s A ‘MAGA Company’”

Appearing on The Ringer Wrestling Show to promote his upcoming WrestleMania 41 match, CM Punk did not shy away from addressing politics, personal values, and criticism from fans online—particularly those who question his involvement with WWE given its current political associations.

When asked about his political stance, Punk clarified his approach both within the WWE system and in the broader public eye:

“I don’t think the company wants us to be outwardly political. I don’t think, and I do feel there are probably different rules for different people. I don’t talk about politics with Triple H, Paul Heyman, Roxanne Perez. It’s 24/7 wrestling. I think it’s pretty obvious what my ‘politics’ are.”

He emphasized his disapproval of performative politics, criticizing the idolization of politicians and the weaponization of public symbols:

“I’ve never understood Democratic or Republican glazing the President. The President should just do his job. If you’re wearing hats and shirts promoting the President and all that stuff… we’ve seen people vote against their best interests because they thought this President was just going to do bad stupid shit to the people they don’t like.”

Punk also made strong remarks about public figures, Elon Musk, and far-right gestures, drawing a hard line on his beliefs:

“When Elon Musk is throwing Zieg Heil up at the podium, and I see people make excuses for that, nope. We saw what you did. Don’t gaslight me, I’m not as fucking stupid as you are. I know what you did so I know what you are. Now I know where you stand, and this is where I stand.”

Addressing criticism from fans who question his alignment with WWE, Punk pushed back against virtue signaling and online outrage culture:

“I’m just supposed to quit my job because somebody on Twitter says WWE is a ‘MAGA company?’ Okay. You’re on Lord Elon Musk’s fucking Twitter saying stupid shit. Shut the fuck up. What have you done? I’ve done a lot, I just don’t broadcast it.”

He wrapped up his remarks by reinforcing his commitment to acting on his values rather than speaking for validation:

“I put my money where my mouth is, and the money I make goes to helping impoverished people. I don’t need to write my name in on a fucking GoFundMe to make me feel better about the shitty person I am. I will always move as myself. Sometimes I can crash like water and sometimes I can be still.”

CM Punk will compete this Saturday at WrestleMania 41 in a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, in what is already being billed as one of the most emotionally charged and anticipated bouts of the weekend.