CM Punk Jokes on Backstage AEW Issues: “I’m Bad News, You Don’t Want Me in the Locker Room”

CM Punk appears to be in good spirits and unconcerned about the AEW backstage issues. Punk returned to the UFC Fight Pass commentary booth for Friday night’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships broadcast, and he joked about the backstage brawl. He didn’t name anyone, but it was clear what he was on about.

Punk’s injury was brought up, and he joked that “everything” is hurting and “my hand hurts.” Punk joked that he was bad news and that “you don’t want me in the locker room” when it was suggested that he join Fury Pro Wrestling. Punk should not be allowed to hold press conferences, joked announcer John Morgan.

Punk’s contract with AEW is still active, but he and the company are apparently negotiating a buyout, and he is not expected to return. The Elite will be back in the ring this Saturday at Full Gear. It would be their first public appearance since the brawl that occurred following the All Out media scrum.

You can watch a clip from the segment below: