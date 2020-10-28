CM Punk Jokes On WrestleMania 37 Match With Roman Reigns, Road Dogg Quits Twitter

– CM Punk was asked about a possible match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 37 and here was Punk’s response:
I’d do opening match. That show is 67 hours long.
— player/coach (@CMPunk) October 27, 2020
– After getting into a debate with Shane Helms about the concept of wearing masks, Road Dogg announced that he is leaving Twitter:
This is a message to all the people that have helped me along the way and maybe a few I’ve helped; I’m signing off of @Twitter it has been really great interacting with you all. #HOPE #SOBRIETY #SERENITY #OUDK #THANKUGOD #POSITIVITY
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) October 27, 2020