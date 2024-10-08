CM Punk Looks Back On Spending $40,000 On Ice Cream Bars For His 2021 AEW Return

Top WWE star CM Punk appeared on O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson’s No-Contest Wrestling to talk about a number of topics, including spending $40,000 on ice cream bars for his 2021 AEW return and how he feels bad for the wrestlers who have dealt with loud “CM Punk!” chants over the years.

Punk said, “What helped all of that is, anytime they’re in Chicago [there are rumors]. That is precisely why I spent $40,000 on ice cream bars when I came back in 2021. That was a legit thank you. Thank you for seven years of chanting my name. I do have a little bit of sympathy and empathy for the people in the ring when that was going on, and I do think a lot of the sourness and hard feelings some people have for me is because of that. They’re busting their ass and [the crowd] is chanting for me. That’s one of those where, I wouldn’t be anywhere, and I wouldn’t be back here, if it wasn’t for great many circumstances. One of them is the fans, especially in Chicago, but worldwide.”

You can check out Punk’s comments in the video below.

